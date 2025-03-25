The Financial Conduct Authority has introduced a "voluntary survey" for ESG ratings providers, in an effort to “help shape this important policy area”.
The survey will gather information to help the watchdog better understand the ESG ratings market, examining elements such as the business models and group structures used to provide these scores, how the ratings are constructed and distributed, as well as the policies and processes implemented by firms. FCA to cut down on financial sector regulation as it prepares to launch five-year strategy The results will inform the FCA's cost benefit analysis (CBA), policy development and "help ensure that the future regulation is both proportionate and tailored to the needs of the market". "...
