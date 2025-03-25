In its Consumer Duty rule review published today (25 March), the regulator revealed it will consult on changing the requirement to report value assessments annually for asset managers, "aligning to our broader approach to value assessments". However, no additional details were provided by the FCA on the matter. FCA to cut down on financial sector regulation as it prepares to launch five-year strategy Currently, asset managers are required to publicly publish Assessment of Value reports every year, outlining whether their product offering provided value for money to their investors ...