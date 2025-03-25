The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out a swathe of simplification measures to streamline its set of regulations and requirements for firms.
In its Consumer Duty rule review published today (25 March), the regulator revealed it will consult on changing the requirement to report value assessments annually for asset managers, "aligning to our broader approach to value assessments". However, no additional details were provided by the FCA on the matter. FCA to cut down on financial sector regulation as it prepares to launch five-year strategy Currently, asset managers are required to publicly publish Assessment of Value reports every year, outlining whether their product offering provided value for money to their investors ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes