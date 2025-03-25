UK regulator to consult on Assessment of Value reporting changes for asset managers

Part of Consumer Duty rule review

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out a swathe of simplification measures to streamline its set of regulations and requirements for firms.

In its Consumer Duty rule review published today (25 March), the regulator revealed it will consult on changing the requirement to report value assessments annually for asset managers, "aligning to our broader approach to value assessments". However, no additional details were provided by the FCA on the matter. FCA to cut down on financial sector regulation as it prepares to launch five-year strategy Currently, asset managers are required to publicly publish Assessment of Value reports every year, outlining whether their product offering provided value for money to their investors ...

FCA to cut down on financial sector regulation as it prepares to launch five-year strategy
Regulation
Regulation

