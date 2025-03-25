FCA to cut down on financial sector regulation as it prepares to launch five-year strategy

Over 100 pages of ‘outdated guidance’

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority will "retire" over 100 pages of rules underpinning the consumer finance, investments and mortgage sectors following “clear feedback from industry”.

In a statement released today (25 March), the financial watchdog said it is moving to simplify rules for financial firms so that they can "give people clearer information to help them find and compare financial products". FCA to cut red tape around corporate bonds in push for greater retail investor and wealth manager access The FCA has put forward proposals to assess its expectations for mortgages and lending, and to analyse ways to make communications about savings accounts simpler. FCA's action plan also includes reviewing parts of its credit advertising rules, such as "len...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

FCA launches 'voluntary survey' for ESG ratings providers

BlackRock launches bitcoin ETP in Europe

More on Regulation

FCA launches 'voluntary survey' for ESG ratings providers
Regulation

FCA launches 'voluntary survey' for ESG ratings providers

To better understand ESG ratings market

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 25 March 2025 • 1 min read
FCA pledges to 'become more efficient and effective' in five-year plan
Regulation

FCA pledges to 'become more efficient and effective' in five-year plan

Plan for 2025-2030

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 25 March 2025 • 5 min read
UK regulator to consult on Assessment of Value reporting changes for asset managers
Regulation

UK regulator to consult on Assessment of Value reporting changes for asset managers

Part of Consumer Duty rule review

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 25 March 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot