SOHO delivers first set of results under Atrato's management

Social Housing REIT (SOHO) has published its first set of results since it brought in Atrato Partners to help revive the deeply discounted company, revealing the “key strategic improvements” the latter has made so far.
SOHO replaced its former investment manager in September last year following months of review into its management structures to assess whether it was delivering the most value for clients. Triple Point Social Housing REIT to replace manager with Atrato Atrato's arrival ushered in a new fee structure aimed at reducing shareholder costs and in the 2024 results for the year end 31 December, SOHO's chair said the board has asked it to conduct a "thorough" line-by-line review of the group's cost base to ensure that SOHO is "getting best value for money from all of its s...
