Aegon AM to launch firm's long-awaited private credit LTAF

Amid rising demand for private markets

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has granted Aegon Asset Management approval for the launch of a private credit long-term asset fund (LTAF), Investment Week understands.

This will see the launch of Aegon Asset Management's first LTAF, with Carne Group acting as the authorised corporate director (ACD) of the fund. The CG Aegon AM Private Credit will offer clients access to private credit strategies, as its name suggests, including corporate lending, fund financing, insured credit, renewables and asset backed finance, according to Aegon. M&G private credit LTAF receives regulatory approval The firm advertised it was planning on launching this type of product last summer, but was seeking regulatory approval. Jill Johnston, head of institutional bus...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Reeves' Budget headroom could land in negative territory as UK growth forecasts worsen

Fund managers more bearish on global growth amid worries over Trump's trade war and US economy

More on Funds

Investors lose faith in US a while confidence in Europe soars
Funds

Investors lose faith in US a while confidence in Europe soars

Confidence in UK growth up 45%

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 13 March 2025 • 2 min read
Jupiter shuts down Mark Heslop and Philip Macartney's Pan European Smaller Companies fund
Funds

Jupiter shuts down Mark Heslop and Philip Macartney's Pan European Smaller Companies fund

Dwindling AUM

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 13 March 2025 • 2 min read
aberdeen seeks to merge two MyFolio fund ranges
Funds

aberdeen seeks to merge two MyFolio fund ranges

EGM on 23 May

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 11 March 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot