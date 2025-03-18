Aegon AM to launch firm's long-awaited private credit LTAF

The Financial Conduct Authority has granted Aegon Asset Management approval for the launch of a private credit long-term asset fund (LTAF), Investment Week understands.
This will see the launch of Aegon Asset Management's first LTAF, with Carne Group acting as the authorised corporate director (ACD) of the fund. The CG Aegon AM Private Credit will offer clients access to private credit strategies, as its name suggests, including corporate lending, fund financing, insured credit, renewables and asset backed finance, according to Aegon. M&G private credit LTAF receives regulatory approval The firm advertised it was planning on launching this type of product last summer, but was seeking regulatory approval. Jill Johnston, head of institutional bus...
