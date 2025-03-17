Schroder British Opportunities trust abandons UK-listed focus in favour of private equity only mandate

The Schroder British Opportunities (SBO) trust is proposing a major thesis shift to focus purely on private equities and end its investment into UK-listed stocks.
In a stock exchange notice today (17 March), the board said that while its net asset value had increased 13.4% since its IPO in 2020, the board and investment manager felt that the private equity portfolio offered "a better opportunity set in the current environment". Gravis' Matthew Norris: Why private equity is snapping up REITs for a bargain The trust currently invests in a split of public and private UK equities and according to the RNS notice, 70% of the trust is currently invested in PE, 23.5% in listed stocks and the rest in cash. Indeed the latest interim report for 2024 sh...
