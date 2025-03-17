Reeves to overhaul regulatory regime in move to kickstart growth

In HM Treasury policy paper published today (17 March), it said the current regulatory environment in the UK "is not functioning as effectively as it should", acting as a restraint on growth and hindering private sector investment. Reeves not expected to make changes to Cash ISAs in Spring Forecast – reports "The world is changing and that is why we must go further and faster to deliver on our Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth," Reeves said. "Today we are taking further action to free businesses from the shackles of regulation." Among the proposed changes, the Treasury w...