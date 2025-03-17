Reeves to overhaul regulatory regime in move to kickstart growth

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged to cut the country's regulatory red tape in a move to bolster further investment, create more jobs and “put more money into working people’s pockets”.
In HM Treasury policy paper published today (17 March), it said the current regulatory environment in the UK "is not functioning as effectively as it should", acting as a restraint on growth and hindering private sector investment. Reeves not expected to make changes to Cash ISAs in Spring Forecast – reports "The world is changing and that is why we must go further and faster to deliver on our Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth," Reeves said. "Today we are taking further action to free businesses from the shackles of regulation." Among the proposed changes, the Treasury w...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes