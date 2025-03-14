'Tough year ahead' as UK GDP shrinks 0.1% in January

UK GDP fell by 0.1% in January 2025, prompting investors to fret over further economic headwinds this year.
According to data from the Office for National Statistics released today (14 March), the GDP decline was mostly the result of a fall in production output, which sank by 0.9% in the first month of the year. UK named 'market hotspot' for 2025 despite negative news surrounding economy Similarly, construction output decreased by 0.2% in January 2025, after a similar 0.2% fall in December last year. However, the sector by 0.4% as a whole, in the three months to January 2025. Meanwhile, the UK's monthly services output expanded by 0.1% in January, but stood below the 0.4% growth ...
