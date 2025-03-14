'Tough year ahead' as UK GDP shrinks 0.1% in January

Fall in production output

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

UK GDP fell by 0.1% in January 2025, prompting investors to fret over further economic headwinds this year.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics released today (14 March), the GDP decline was mostly the result of a fall in production output, which sank by 0.9% in the first month of the year. UK named 'market hotspot' for 2025 despite negative news surrounding economy Similarly, construction output decreased by 0.2% in January 2025, after a similar 0.2% fall in December last year. However, the sector by 0.4% as a whole, in the three months to January 2025. Meanwhile, the UK's monthly services output expanded by 0.1% in January, but stood below the 0.4% growth ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

US equities tentatively recover as EU and Canada threaten to hit back at Trump's tariffs

Artemis appoints Teun Johnston as CEO

More on UK

UK named 'market hotspot' for 2025 despite negative news surrounding economy
UK

UK named 'market hotspot' for 2025 despite negative news surrounding economy

66% considering UK allocation this year

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 13 March 2025 • 3 min read
Reeves' Spring Forecast expected to trigger billions in spending cuts - reports
UK

Reeves' Spring Forecast expected to trigger billions in spending cuts - reports

Planning for ways to spend less

Laura Miller
clock 06 March 2025 • 2 min read
More work needed to tackle UK 'inflationary pressure' as BoE members warn of further market upheaval
UK

More work needed to tackle UK 'inflationary pressure' as BoE members warn of further market upheaval

Treasury Committee hearing

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 06 March 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot