'Tough year ahead' as UK GDP shrinks 0.1% in January

According to data from the Office for National Statistics released today (14 March), the GDP decline was mostly the result of a fall in production output, which sank by 0.9% in the first month of the year. UK named 'market hotspot' for 2025 despite negative news surrounding economy Similarly, construction output decreased by 0.2% in January 2025, after a similar 0.2% fall in December last year. However, the sector by 0.4% as a whole, in the three months to January 2025. Meanwhile, the UK's monthly services output expanded by 0.1% in January, but stood below the 0.4% growth ...