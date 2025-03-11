Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure trust sells solar asset portfolio for $37.1m

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure trust has completed the sale of its solar asset portfolio, according to a stock exchange notice today (11 March).
The transaction, completed on 10 March, marks the first sale to be signed and completed as part of the trust's managed wind-down. One third of investment trusts made double-digit returns in 2024 amid troublesome year for sector The net closing payment, made to Ecofin's indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary, RNEW Capital, stood at approximately $37.1m. However, according to the notice, the net proceeds of the disposal, which excludes estimated tax liabilities plus other costs, will bring that figure down to $33.5m. "Of that, an amount of $400,000 is to be held in escrow for a short ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes