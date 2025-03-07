FCA's vulnerability findings flag lack of tailored training and understanding

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found that many firms had taken positive action and made good progress in supporting vulnerable clients but found areas for improvement and flagged a lack of tailored training and understanding.
Last year, the regulator set out to review firms' treatment of customers in vulnerable circumstances following its Guidance for firms on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers published in 2021. In its findings released today (7 March), the regulator found that across its work, it was "clear" that the Consumer Duty had driven a "renewed focus amongst firms" on delivering good outcomes for vulnerable clients. Areas of good practice found but regulator finds areas for improvement The FCA found that a small number of firms had effective use of data to monitor outcomes and take act...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes