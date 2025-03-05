Dividends at US companies reach over $650bn as global payouts hit all-time records

US companies distributed a record $651.6bn in dividends for 2024, as payouts around the world soared to an all-time high of more than $1.7trn, up 6.6% year-on-year.
According to Janus Henderson's Global Dividend index, dividends at US companies rose 8.7% on an underlying basis from 2023. The underlying growth was mostly influenced by internet media companies such as Alphabet – which owns Google – and Meta – owner of Facebook and Instagram – both of which made their first dividend payments last year and contributed one quarter to US dividend growth in 2024. European companies forecast to pay out record dividends in 2025 Jane Shoemake, client portfolio manager on the Global Equity Income team at Janus Henderson, argued that last year's dividend ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes