Ashtead's share price slides to 12-month low following Q3 results

Shares in FTSE 100 equipment sales and rental company Ashtead have dropped to a 12-month low as a reduction in used equipment sales caused profits before tax (PBT) to fall, according to the company's nine months and third quarter results ended 31 January 2025.
The results, released today (4 March), highlighted that Ashtead's group rental revenue was up 5%, while its adjusted PBT fell from just under $1.8bn in the nine months to January 2024 to less than $1.7bn in the same period a year later. As such, adjudged earnings per share fell to 290.8 cents, down from 307.2 cents per share a year prior. Ashtead confirms plans to leave London for US listing in 2025 The amount of capital invested in the business also plummeted from $3.5bn in 2024 to $2.1bn in 2025. Nevertheless, Ashtead said it expects its full year results to be in line with its ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes