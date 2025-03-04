Ashtead's share price slides to 12-month low following Q3 results

The results, released today (4 March), highlighted that Ashtead's group rental revenue was up 5%, while its adjusted PBT fell from just under $1.8bn in the nine months to January 2024 to less than $1.7bn in the same period a year later. As such, adjudged earnings per share fell to 290.8 cents, down from 307.2 cents per share a year prior. Ashtead confirms plans to leave London for US listing in 2025 The amount of capital invested in the business also plummeted from $3.5bn in 2024 to $2.1bn in 2025. Nevertheless, Ashtead said it expects its full year results to be in line with its ...