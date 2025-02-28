abrdn poaches Coutts' Siobhan Boylan for CFO role

abrdn has appointed Siobhan Boylan as its next group chief financial officer, subject to regulatory approval.
Boylan, currently CFO of Natwest Group's private banking arm Coutts & Co (Coutts), is expected to join abrdn in the summer. As a result of her appointment at abrdn, she will step down from the board of Jupiter Fund Management, the firm said in a London Stock Exchange notice today (28 February). David Cruickshank, chair of Jupiter's board said: "Siobhan has brought a great deal of value to the board in her time with us, in particular her current and relevant technical expertise. I would like to thank Siobhan for all her contributions and wish her well in her future endeavours." Boy...
