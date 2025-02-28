abrdn poaches Coutts' Siobhan Boylan for CFO role

Boylan, currently CFO of Natwest Group's private banking arm Coutts & Co (Coutts), is expected to join abrdn in the summer. As a result of her appointment at abrdn, she will step down from the board of Jupiter Fund Management, the firm said in a London Stock Exchange notice today (28 February). David Cruickshank, chair of Jupiter's board said: "Siobhan has brought a great deal of value to the board in her time with us, in particular her current and relevant technical expertise. I would like to thank Siobhan for all her contributions and wish her well in her future endeavours." Boy...