Greencoat UK Wind launches further £100m share buybacks as investment management co-head departs

Having completed a previous £100m share buyback programme on 13 February 2025, the trust has committed a further £100m scheme as it aims to reduce the issued share capital of the vehicle. According to a London Stock Exchange notice released today (27 February), the ordinary shares purchased as part of the renewed scheme will be held in the treasury or re-issued. Greencoat UK Wind survives discontinuation vote despite shareholder dissent Should the buyback programme be greenlit at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on 24 April, the maximum number of shares that could be repu...