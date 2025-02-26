Duo behind Hipgnosis Songs sale launch activist investment trust Achilles

Christopher Mills and Robert Naylor, the City veterans best known for orchestrating the sale of Hipgnosis Songs to Blackstone last year, have launched Achilles investment company (AIC), a closed-ended strategy looking to take advantage of the discounts within the investment trust sector.
Achilles will run a concentrated portfolio strategy, with a focus on alternative assets and investing in closed-ended London Stock Exchange-listed companies, according to the law firm that advised on Tuesday's (25 February) IPO, Carey Olsen. Gibraltar-based Harwood Capital Management has been appointed as the investment manager and led by Mills and Naylor, who worked to secure an exit for investors at the Hipgnosis Songs fund that was sold to Blackstone last year. UK shareholder activism rises 28% as US activist investors take aim at Europe The duo is also currently working on a ...
