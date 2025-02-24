MPs slam FCA's 'illogical and irrational' plan to delete emails

Issue is 'urgent'

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Leaked plans from the Financial Conduct Authority to automatically delete employees’ emails after 12 months would threaten the transparency and accountability of the financial regulator, an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) has warned.

In a letter from the APPG on Investment Fraud and Fairer Financial Services to the chair of the Treasury Committee Meg Hillier, the group of cross-party MPs said "the FCA's planned automatic deletion of emails presents inevitable, illogical and irrational risks to its performance and accountability".  The politicians added they "cannot think of any other statutory body that employs such a Draconian and opaque policy in respect of its email correspondence", and that the proposed changes would "make the FCA a noticeable outlier, deviating from established good governance standards".  FC...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Kepler joins forces with Talomon Capital to launch private equity-linked fund

Carmignac bolsters alternatives distribution with business development director hire

More on Regulation

MPs slam FCA's 'illogical and irrational' plan to delete emails
Regulation

MPs slam FCA's 'illogical and irrational' plan to delete emails

Issue is 'urgent'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 February 2025 • 2 min read
FCA addresses criticism on plan to auto-delete staff emails after a year
Regulation

FCA addresses criticism on plan to auto-delete staff emails after a year

‘We are not deleting evidence’

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 20 February 2025 • 3 min read
Reeves confirms T+1 adoption from October 2027 calling for speedier settlements
Regulation

Reeves confirms T+1 adoption from October 2027 calling for speedier settlements

Meeting with financial services bosses

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 February 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot