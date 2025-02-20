UK consumer confidence dips in February as worries mount over rising NIC and energy costs

Fifth consecutive monthly fall

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

UK consumer confidence took another blow in February, with the three month expectations for the state of the economy hitting -37.

This was a drop from -34 in January and marked the fifth consecutive monthly fall in the UK's economic expectations, according to BRC and Opinium data. At the same time, consumer confidence was almost 40 points down from the latest read back in July. Buoyant January precedes pressure costs for retailers Respondents' take on their personal financial situation dropped from -4 in January to -11 in February, but consumers' personal spending rose from -9 to -5 over the period. Helen Dickinson, chief executive of BRC, said: "People's expectations of the economy reached a new low, havi...

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan

Trustpilot