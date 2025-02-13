Saba's Boaz Weinstein requests meeting with House of Lords member to discuss UK trusts

Via X (formerly Twitter)

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Saba Capital’s Boaz Weinstein has made a public callout to House of Lords representative Ros Altmann for a meeting regarding UK investment trusts, the founder and CIO’s first public move to engage with a British politician and campaigner amid his company’s activism in the sector.

Altmann, a former pensions minister, has long campaigned on behalf of investment trusts, launching a private member's bill last year to try and overturn legacy cost disclosure rules hampering the sector, and contributed to the latest version of the bill going through parliament. Saba Capital founder and CIO Boaz Weinstein: 'We do not need investment trusts' At 11:59pm on 12 February, Boaz replied to a post from Altmann sharing an article discussing how these leftover EU regulations had made the UK vulnerable to the sort of takeover attempt currently being carried out by Saba. He...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

TIME to transition daily dealing property fund into hybrid format

Friday Briefing: What Trump's first trade war can tell us about his second

More on Investment Trusts

AIM weighting drags down Henderson Opportunities performance as board pushes for wind-up
Investment Trusts

AIM weighting drags down Henderson Opportunities performance as board pushes for wind-up

General meetings in February and March

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 February 2025 • 2 min read
Saba's Boaz Weinstein requests meeting with House of Lords member to discuss UK trusts
Investment Trusts

Saba's Boaz Weinstein requests meeting with House of Lords member to discuss UK trusts

Via X (formerly Twitter)

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 13 February 2025 • 2 min read
Hawksmoor's Ben Conway: Investment trust discounts do matter
Investment Trusts

Hawksmoor's Ben Conway: Investment trust discounts do matter

Relevancy test

Ben Conway
clock 13 February 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot