PRS REIT subject to 'several' acquisition proposals as potential sale progresses

In December 2024, the closed-ended mandate, which invests in high-quality, new build, family homes in the private rented sector, said a raft of potential suitors had shown interest in acquiring the trust and it had therefore made dataroom available to them. Since then, PRS REIT has now received an undisclosed number of proposals with the view of striking an M&A deal. PRS REIT in 'active discussions' to sell investment trust According to a London Stock Exchange notice released today (11 February), the majority of the interest has been pitched within a price range between the curren...