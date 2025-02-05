Wellington Management has expanded its UK and European market reach by merging four of its funds from Luxembourg structure FCP into SICAV strategies.
The four actively managed funds, which hold a total of $7.3bn in assets under management as of 31 December 2024, are the Wellington Global Quality Growth; Wellington Climate Strategy; Wellington Asia Technology and Wellington Global Innovation funds. Wellington Management's Natasha Brook-Walters: Balancing bumps in the road and big-picture thinking in 2025 According to the firm, by turning the four strategies into SICAV vehicles, the funds are now more accessible to UK-based wealth managers to add them to their clients' portfolios. The SICAV framework is known for offering clarity ...
