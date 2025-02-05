Wellington Management bolsters UK wealth market reach with revamp of four funds

Total AUM of $7.3bn

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Wellington Management has expanded its UK and European market reach by merging four of its funds from Luxembourg structure FCP into SICAV strategies.

The four actively managed funds, which hold a total of $7.3bn in assets under management as of 31 December 2024, are the Wellington Global Quality Growth; Wellington Climate Strategy; Wellington Asia Technology and Wellington Global Innovation funds. Wellington Management's Natasha Brook-Walters: Balancing bumps in the road and big-picture thinking in 2025 According to the firm, by turning the four strategies into SICAV vehicles, the funds are now more accessible to UK-based wealth managers to add them to their clients' portfolios. The SICAV framework is known for offering clarity ...

Trustpilot