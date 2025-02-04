Asian stocks jump after government unleashes retaliatory tariffs on the US as Mexico and Canada trade barriers paused

China has slapped tariffs on US imports in a rapid response to President Trump's decision to place an additional 10% levy on goods from Beijing.
China's tariffs, ranging from between 10% to 15%, will take effect on 10 February and impact liquified natural gas, crude oil, coal and farm equipment from the world's largest economy, with some automobile exports and rare metals also expected to be impacted. The retaliation comes shortly after the Trump administration announced trade barriers on Chinese imports on Monday (3 February), effective as of today, instigating a return to trade friction between the two economic superpowers that endured during Trump's first term. Trump's realised tariff threats sends markets and currencies i...
