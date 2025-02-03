Saba Capital defeated at Baillie Gifford US Growth and Keystone meetings

US activist hedge fund Saba Capital has been defeated in two general meetings at a pair of Baillie Gifford investment trusts today (3 February).
Over 60% of shareholders at Keystone Positive Change (KPC) voted against Saba's resolutions while just 0.8% of non-Saba shareholders voted in favour of the hedge fund's proposals. At a simultaneous general meeting in Edinburgh, Baillie Gifford US Growth (USA) investors voted against Saba's resolutions, with 65.6% of shareholders voting down the proposed changes. Excluding Saba's own votes, 98.5% of votes cast were against the requisitioned resolutions. Overall, shareholder turnout to the polls was 78.4%, the USA noted. Saba lambasts investment trust 'UK boys club' ahead of crunch v...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes