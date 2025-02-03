Henderson Opportunities trust sets out reconstruction and wind-up plans

The board of Henderson Opportunities trust (HOT) has laid out plans for its reconstruction scheme, which would see it voluntarily wound-up, as its clients head into voting on the rival proposals put forward by Saba Capital.
Under the terms of the reconstruction scheme, HOT shareholders will be offered the chance to roll over their current investment in HOT at residual net asset value (NAV) into the Janus Henderson UK Equity Income & Growth fund. Alternatively, shareholders will be permitted to receive a cash exit option should they not wish to roll their current investment over into a new vehicle. However, due to Saba's current 29.1% stake in the trust, it will be able to block the vote from passing, an eventuality that would cause the board to "consider alternative proposals for the future of the compa...
