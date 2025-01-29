AIC launches campaign to improve voting practices among investment platforms and providers

In a letter to business secretary Jonathan Reynolds on Tuesday (28 January), the AIC urged the government to amend Part 9 of the Companies Act 2006 so that platforms are required to pass on company information and voting rights unless their clients opt out. In addition, the association argued that platforms and providers should implement a periodic requirement that would see their customers reconfirm their preferred opt-out choice, as well as enable any customers who already opted out to opt in on demand. The latest push from the AIC comes on the back of a focus on shareholder voting ...