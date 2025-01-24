Proxy advisers continue to side against Saba ahead of further general meetings

Boaz Weinstein slams Baillie Gifford

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

Proxy voting advisers have continued their efforts to urge shareholders of the seven trusts targeted by Saba Capital to vote against the proposed changes from US activist hedge fund at their upcoming general meetings.

Glass Lewis, ISS and PIRC, a trio of proxy voting advisers, have recommended that shareholders vote down the requisitioned resolutions at the Baillie Gifford US Growth trust's (USA) general meeting on 3 February, while ISS also made the same case for shareholders of Keystone Positive Change (KPC) ahead of its general meeting on the same day.  ISS' decision to throw its weight behind KPC means it joins Glass Lewis in its support for the trust chaired by Karen Brade.  Brade said these votes of confidence from the proxy advisers demonstrates that "no one is fooled by Saba's plot for cont...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Advertising giant WPP has 'looked at' ditching London for a New York listing - reports

Portfolio managers urge investors to be resilient as Trump policies mean 'volatility will be rising'

More on Investment Trusts

Proxy advisers continue to side against Saba ahead of further general meetings
Investment Trusts

Proxy advisers continue to side against Saba ahead of further general meetings

Boaz Weinstein slams Baillie Gifford

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 January 2025 • 4 min read
Glass Lewis backs Janus Henderson's ESCT in Saba tussle
Investment Trusts

Glass Lewis backs Janus Henderson's ESCT in Saba tussle

Following Herald victory

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 23 January 2025 • 1 min read
Saba shows no signs of stopping despite Herald defeat as 'the battle is still far from over'
Investment Trusts

Saba shows no signs of stopping despite Herald defeat as 'the battle is still far from over'

Six more trusts to vote

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 January 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot