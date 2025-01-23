Tokenisation faces cyber and regulatory risks despite 'many benefits' for implementation

Tokenising financial and real-world assets could bring “many benefits” to the field of investment, but challenges ranging from cybersecurity threats to regulatory discrepancies between regions could hinder its implementation.
According to the CFA Institute Research and Policy Center's latest report on tokenisation, applying distributed ledger technology in finance and tokenising assets could simplify, automate and streamline operational chain efficiency, as well as result in cost and time savings. However, Olivier Fines, head of policy research and advocacy at the CFA Institute, noted that while tokenisation could bring many advantages, "it is not without risks". Hamilton Lane joins forces with Allfunds Blockchain to broaden tokenised access to private markets "While benefits may include streamlined cle...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes