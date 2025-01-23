Tokenisation faces cyber and regulatory risks despite 'many benefits' for implementation

Investor education also a concern

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Tokenising financial and real-world assets could bring “many benefits” to the field of investment, but challenges ranging from cybersecurity threats to regulatory discrepancies between regions could hinder its implementation.

According to the CFA Institute Research and Policy Center's latest report on tokenisation, applying distributed ledger technology in finance and tokenising assets could simplify, automate and streamline operational chain efficiency, as well as result in cost and time savings. However, Olivier Fines, head of policy research and advocacy at the CFA Institute, noted that while tokenisation could bring many advantages, "it is not without risks". Hamilton Lane joins forces with Allfunds Blockchain to broaden tokenised access to private markets "While benefits may include streamlined cle...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Triple Point Energy Transition urges shareholders to back voluntary liquidation

Over 90% of UK investment trusts ended 2024 on a discount

More on Technology

XPS survey finds most fund managers use 'some form of AI' to bolster business efficiency
Technology

XPS survey finds most fund managers use 'some form of AI' to bolster business efficiency

Half use AI to boost business processes

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 11 December 2024 • 3 min read
Financial services firms rush to AI despite lack of understanding of its functions
Technology

Financial services firms rush to AI despite lack of understanding of its functions

BoE and FCA findings

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 November 2024 • 2 min read
Liontrust partners with BlackRock Aladdin and BNY for front-office tech solution
Technology

Liontrust partners with BlackRock Aladdin and BNY for front-office tech solution

Portfolio and risk management capabilities

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot