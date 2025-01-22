Saba halts activist battle against BlackRock funds as peace pact agreed at pair of trusts

Manhattan activist hedge fund Saba Capital has agreed a settlement with BlackRock following months of activism from Boaz Weinstein’s firm to narrow discounts at a swathe of BlackRock closed-ended funds.
As part of the settlement, BlackRock Health Sciences Term trust (BMEZ) and the BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term trust (BIGZ), both of which invest in small and mid-cap companies, will conduct tender offers to purchase 40% and 50% of their current shares, respectively. These tender offers will mean that shares will be bought at a price equal to 99.5% of the trusts' net asset value, allowing all shareholders to tender some or all of their shares in the process. As of 21 January 2025, BIGZ was trading at a 6.5% discount while BMEZ was trading at close to a 5.3% discount, according ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes