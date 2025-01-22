Saba halts activist battle against BlackRock funds as peace pact agreed at pair of trusts

As part of the settlement, BlackRock Health Sciences Term trust (BMEZ) and the BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term trust (BIGZ), both of which invest in small and mid-cap companies, will conduct tender offers to purchase 40% and 50% of their current shares, respectively. These tender offers will mean that shares will be bought at a price equal to 99.5% of the trusts' net asset value, allowing all shareholders to tender some or all of their shares in the process. As of 21 January 2025, BIGZ was trading at a 6.5% discount while BMEZ was trading at close to a 5.3% discount, according ...