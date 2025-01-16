Scottish Mortgage's Tom Slater plans to vote against Saba at Baillie Gifford meetings

Speaking at the Scottish Mortgage Forum hosted in London today (16 January), Slater said that as a shareholder of all three of the Baillie Gifford trusts on Saba's hit list – Baillie Gifford US Growth, Edinburgh Worldwide and Keystone Positive Change – he would be voting in line with the respective boards. Saba has targeted seven trusts, including the aforementioned, and utilised its position as a major shareholder in each to call a requisition vote in an attempt to have the boards replaced with Saba-vetted persons and recalibrate the trusts investment processes. Slater said "from a p...