Services uplift UK economy as it swings back to 0.1% growth in November 2024

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (16 January), real GDP is estimated to have shown no growth in the three months to November compared with the previous three-month period. UK inflation lowers to 2.5% in December Services output increased by 0.1% over the month, after falling 0.1% in October, which was revised down from 0% in the ONS' previous release, but similarly to real GDP, showed no growth in the three months to November. Production output fell by 0.4%, continuing the downward trend from the previous month when it dropped by 0.6%, and overa...