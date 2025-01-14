Former CIO of Neil Woodford client Acacia Research charged with insider trading

Alfred Tobia Jr and sister-in-law

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged the former CIO of Acacia Research Alfred Tobia Jr with insider trading, along with his sister-in-law Elizabeth Lee.

Tobia joined Acacia's board in 2018 and took on the role of president and CIO in 2019, positions he held until September 2021. During this period, Acacia was the sole client of disgraced former fund manager Neil Woodford, who in February that year, was preparing to launch his new advisory firm, Woodford Capital Management Partners. Update: Link completes Woodford-Acacia deal as LF Equity Income value reduces after Ombu deal Acacia is a listed US investor in early-stage life science and biotech companies, the type of stock Woodford had held in his former LF Woodford Equity Income fu...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Edinburgh Worldwide chair sends series of questions to Saba's Boaz Weinstein amid battle to control company

Investec denounces Saba plans and 'shocking' turn on Keystone windup

More on Investment

Stories of the Week: Surging gilt yields puts pressure on government's debt management
Investment

Stories of the Week: Surging gilt yields puts pressure on government's debt management

Government debt, investment trusts, and Saba: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Joshua Downes
clock 10 January 2025 • 1 min read
REGISTER NOW TO WATCH: Investment Talks 2025: Optimism, disruption, and Trump 2.0
Investment

REGISTER NOW TO WATCH: Investment Talks 2025: Optimism, disruption, and Trump 2.0

Join our online event on the 23rd January

Hardeep Tawakley
Hardeep Tawakley
clock 09 January 2025 • 1 min read
UK adults hold the smallest percentage of wealth in investments of all G7 countries
Investment

UK adults hold the smallest percentage of wealth in investments of all G7 countries

Just 8%

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 06 January 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot