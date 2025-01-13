'Frustrated' Keystone Positive Change delays capital return scheme due to Saba meeting

In a stock exchange notice today (13 January), the board explained that, in September 2024, it had set out plans to return capital to shareholders through a scheme of reconstruction offering investors an uncapped cash exit in February 2025 and/or the option of a rollover into the "more liquid" £1.8bn Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund. Keystone Positive Change offers rollover into £1.8bn sister fund or cash exit in wind-up However, when Saba called the requisitioned meeting putting forward several resolutions, including the removal of the current board, it revealed it would vote aga...