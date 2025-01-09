Saba to offer exit strategy for Herald investment trust shareholders if vote passes

US activist hedge fund Saba Capital has shared intentions to offer shareholders of Herald investment trust a cash exit opportunity if its efforts to reconstitute the board of directors are successful.
Saba said it would "encourage the new board to offer all shareholders a 100% cash exit at 99% of net asset value, if they wish". This would be broadly in line with the price at which the trust's shares are currently trading, with Herald currently trading at a 0.4% discount to its NAV, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies. Saba's Boaz Weinstein hits back at Herald trust and defends its abilities to outperform current management Saba added that it would "support further changes so this cash exit would be overseen by a fully independent board and would not ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes