Shareholders of the Dunedin Enterprise investment trust (DNE) have passed a resolution to liquidate the vehicle.
At a general meeting held today (6 January), an overwhelming majority of votes (94.2%) were cast in favour of the voluntary liquidation of the trust. As a result, FRP Advisory Trading's Gareth Rutt Morris and Jonathan Dunn have been appointed joint liquidators of the trust. This morning, as part of the winding down process, Dunedin Enterprise was suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange. London Stock Exchange suffers lowest IPO volume on record in 2024 However, as shareholders voted for voluntary liquidation, the trust will not seek to cancel its listing on the LSE on...
