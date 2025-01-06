Ninety One bolsters EM capabilities with head of alternative credit appointment

Ninety One has hired Alper Kilic as head of alternative credit to lead the expansion of the firm’s Emerging Market Alternative Credit platform.
In addition, Kilic will continue to develop a broader set of investment solutions for clients, as well as lead a team of over 40 investment professionals across the firm's private credit and infrastructure capabilities. Hargreaves drops Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund from Wealth Shortlist as it seeks merger Before joining Ninety One, Kilic was global head of project and export finance (PEF) at Standard Chartered Bank, responsible for one of the firm's strategic pillars in its global banking business. Kilic additionally held several other leadership roles with Standard C...
