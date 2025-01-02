Hurst Point hires Michael Bishop to lead Hawksmoor IM and Gore Browne IM

To succeed Sarah Soar

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Hurst Point Group has hired Michael Bishop as managing director of its investment management division.

He will lead Hawksmoor Investment Management and Gore Browne Investment Management, succeeding Sarah Soar, who led Hawksmoor for the last five years. Bishop was most recently head of wealth management at WH Ireland, where he was responsible for the discretionary investment management and financial planning and advice divisions. Hurst Point promotes Ben Conway to Hawksmoor CIO in exec team reshuffle Prior to that, he had stints at UBS' wealth management arm, where he eventually led the bank's ultra high-net-worth business.  Before his UBS tenure, Bishop began his career at PwC an...

