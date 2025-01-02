Chrysalis agrees settlement with Revolution Beauty

According to a London Stock Exchange notice today (2 January), Revolution Beauty has agreed to pay the trust a non-material sum "being less than 1% of the company's market capitalisation". Chrysalis completes sale of holdings in Featurespace to Visa All other details of the settlement remained confidential. The settlement follows the trust's initial formal letter of claim issued on 22 November 2023, which then saw a draft claim of £45m issued by Chrysalis in April last year. Chrysalis' claim was based on "misstatements and material omissions" it argued were provided by Revolut...