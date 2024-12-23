FCA amends investment rules to allow greater LTAF access

Specific to non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has amended the limits for non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS) to have a wider access to long-term asset funds (LTAFs).

In a ‘Handbook notice', the regulator said it had made "technical amendments to remove a barrier that currently makes it hard for NURS to invest in LTAFs". The previous rules permitted NURS to invest up to 20% of its portfolio into units of one or more LTAFs, as long as each LTAF does not in turn invest more than 15% of its portfolio into any kind of collective investment scheme (CIS). Aviva Investors launches private debt LTAF The FCA referred to these CISs as ‘second schemes' and referenced industry feedback, which claimed that since LTAFs typically make a significant proport...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Friday Briefing: Saba isn't being a bully, there is a point to activism

Outlook 2025: A year in review with Investment Week

More on Regulation

FCA amends investment rules to allow greater LTAF access
Regulation

FCA amends investment rules to allow greater LTAF access

Specific to non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 December 2024 • 2 min read
AIC slams FCA's CCI proposal for single cost figure as a 'continuation of market distortion'
Regulation

AIC slams FCA's CCI proposal for single cost figure as a 'continuation of market distortion'

Consultation period now open

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 19 December 2024 • 4 min read
FCA acknowledges investment trust platform clash and proposes changes in call for wider CCI input
Regulation

FCA acknowledges investment trust platform clash and proposes changes in call for wider CCI input

Final rules outlined in 2025

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 19 December 2024 • 6 min read
Trustpilot