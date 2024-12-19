City Minister Tulip Siddiq embroiled in £4bn anti-corruption probe - reports

Alleged £10bn nuclear plant deal

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

City Minister Tulip Siddiq has been named in an anti-corruption probe, claiming her family embezzled almost £4bn from Russian-backed infrastructure project in Bangladesh.

Siddiq, whose ministerial brief includes stamping out corruption in the UK's financial sector, is alleged to have brokered a deal with Russia in 2013 that inflated the price of a new nuclear power plant in Bangladesh at a time when Siddiq's aunt, Sheikh Hasina, was prime minister of the country, according to court document seen by the Daily Mail. The probe is part of a wider investigation into Siddiq's family by Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), after her aunt was ousted as prime minister and forced to flee the country in August this year.  Tulip Siddiq: FCA 'has gone too...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Fed matches rate cut expectations but 'hawkish' outlook sends dollar soaring

Janus Henderson investment trust boards push back in the face of Saba criticism

More on UK

Bank of England holds interest rates steady at 4.75% amid heightened inflation
UK

Bank of England holds interest rates steady at 4.75% amid heightened inflation

As expected by markets

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 19 December 2024 • 2 min read
Rise in UK inflation 'unwelcome' ahead of BoE interest rate meeting
UK

Rise in UK inflation 'unwelcome' ahead of BoE interest rate meeting

BoE MPC meeting on Thursday

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 18 December 2024 • 3 min read
Rachel Reeves sets date for 'Spring Forecast' next year
UK

Rachel Reeves sets date for 'Spring Forecast' next year

26 March 2025

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 17 December 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot