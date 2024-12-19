City Minister Tulip Siddiq embroiled in £4bn anti-corruption probe - reports

Siddiq, whose ministerial brief includes stamping out corruption in the UK's financial sector, is alleged to have brokered a deal with Russia in 2013 that inflated the price of a new nuclear power plant in Bangladesh at a time when Siddiq's aunt, Sheikh Hasina, was prime minister of the country, according to court document seen by the Daily Mail. The probe is part of a wider investigation into Siddiq's family by Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), after her aunt was ousted as prime minister and forced to flee the country in August this year. Tulip Siddiq: FCA 'has gone too...