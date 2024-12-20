FTSE 100 dividend forecasts fall as 2018 peak moves further out of reach

According to AJ Bell's Dividend Dashboard, dividends from FTSE 100 in 2024 will stand at £78.5bn, representing almost no growth on 2023's levels, and much below the £85.2bn record six years ago. "A Santa rally may add to the final haul, but the FTSE 100 is up by just over 7% in 2024, and is offering a forecast dividend yield of some 3.6%," noted Russ Mould, AJ Bell's investment director. FTSE 100 dividend forecasts flatten in 2024 "Relative to available returns on cash, government bonds and inflation, that is more than respectable, but many investors may still, admittedly, be tempt...