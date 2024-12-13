Orchard Street adopts 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label for social and environmental fund

Launched in 2022

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Orchard Street Investment Management has unveiled the adoption of the ‘Sustainability Impact’ label under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for its Social and Environmental Impact Partnership fund.

The strategy was launched in 2022 with a cornerstone investment from local government pension scheme Brunel Pension Partnership, with the objective to deliver "positive and measurable social and environmental change through direct intervention in UK real estate", the firm explained. abrdn to adopt 'Sustainability Focus' label for two equity funds Sarah O'Connell, assistant portfolio manager of the fund, said the label adoption was part of Orchard Street's alignment with the broader regulatory drive for "better disclosure" and will be one of the few real estate funds to use such a labe...

Trustpilot