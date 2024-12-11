Titan Investment Solutions expands multi-asset range with launch of five funds

Different risk levels for investors

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Titan Investment Solutions, the investment arm of Titan Wealth, has launched five UK-authorised, multi-asset, actively managed funds which target fixed income and equity assets.

The five funds – IFSL Titan Defensive, IFSL Titan Cautious, IFSL Titan Balanced, IFSL Titan Growth and IFSL Titan Adventurous – include different risk levels for investors and are managed by Peter Doherty, head of fixed income, and Ian Wood, chief investment officer at Titan Investment Solutions. The strategies' underlying equity selection focuses on high-quality, attractively-priced global opportunities, which promise sustained and compound high returns on capital as well as mis-priced special situations. Titan Investment Solutions launches two fixed income funds On the fixed...

Trustpilot