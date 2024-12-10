FCA: 'We will never operate a zero-failure regulatory regime'

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves stating that in reality, it will “never operate as a zero-failure regulatory regime”.
In the letter signed by FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi and chair Ashley Alder on Monday (9 December), the watchdog stated that operating as a zero-failure regulatory regime would "stifle innovation at a cost not just to business but consumers too". Tulip Siddiq: FCA 'has gone too far in seeking to eliminate risk-taking' "We will always have to make judgements about how best to deploy our resources. It is not feasible to pursue every piece of intelligence or concern raised about the 42,000 firms we regulate nor all complaints we receive on unauthorised activity," the letter stated. The FCA sa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes