Investment Week reported earlier today (9 December), that the Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund was set to be merged with the Global Sustainable Equity fund, subject to a shareholder resolution, in the first half of next year. Hargreaves drops Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund from Wealth Shortlist as it seeks merger Subsequently, the firm confirmed to IW that the UK Smaller Companies fund will also be merging with the UK Special Situations portfolio in H1 2025. A spokesperson for Ninety One told Investment Week: "We regularly review our funds to ensure that they continue t...