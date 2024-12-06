Former Woodford Patient Capital trust faces end as continuation vote brought forward

The Schroders Capital Innovation trust, previously the Woodford Patient Capital trust managed by former star fund manager Neil Woodford, is facing uncertainty over its future after the company's board brought forward its continuation vote.
According to a London Stock Exchange notice issued today (6 December), the board determined that, following shareholder consultation, the continuation vote scheduled for May 2025 should be moved up to "provide clarity on the future of the company at the earliest opportunity". It did not however provide a new date or timeline for this to occur. Schroders Capital Global Innovation slashes stake in underperforming legacy holding Oxford Nanopore Until the outcome of the continuation vote is settled, the trust has committed to making no further new investments, although further investme...
