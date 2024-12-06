Amati Global Investors dropped from AIM VCT mandate in favour of private markets specialist Maven

Follows strategic review

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

The board of Amati AIM VCT has overhauled the trust's management and investment process as it seeks to expand into private markets following the Autumn Budget, while still seeking shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Amati AIM VCT commenced with a strategic review back in March after lacklustre performance which the trust attributed to "ongoing challenges in the AIM market" at the time. These headwinds continued to persist, according to an RNS noticed published by the VCT earlier this week (2 December), with the board now contending with a layer of Autumn Budget-related factors too. Amati AIM VCT faces strategic review as performance issues mount Chancellor Rachel Reeves set a 50% relief on "all circumstances on inheritance tax" for shares held on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and oth...

