AJ Bell launches £30m share buyback scheme as revenue surges 23%

‘Record financial performance’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Investment platform AJ Bell reported a stellar year with “record financial performance”, with its profit before tax as up 29% for the year ending 30 September 2024.

Revenue was up 23% to £269.4m over the period, a jump from £218.3m in 2023. Its platform business also had a strong year with 66,000 customers added, increasing the total number of clients by 14% over the year. AJ Bell provides retail shareholders with electronic voting capabilities 'Record' assets under administration (AUA) of £86.5bn, up £15.6bn from 2023 were driven by net inflows of £6.1bn and "favourable market movements" of £9.5bn, according to AJ Bell. Jefferies analysts said the results were inline with consensus, but added they were motivated by the firm's confirmation ...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Trustpilot