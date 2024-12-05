AJ Bell launches £30m share buyback scheme as revenue surges 23%

Revenue was up 23% to £269.4m over the period, a jump from £218.3m in 2023. Its platform business also had a strong year with 66,000 customers added, increasing the total number of clients by 14% over the year. AJ Bell provides retail shareholders with electronic voting capabilities 'Record' assets under administration (AUA) of £86.5bn, up £15.6bn from 2023 were driven by net inflows of £6.1bn and "favourable market movements" of £9.5bn, according to AJ Bell. Jefferies analysts said the results were inline with consensus, but added they were motivated by the firm's confirmation ...