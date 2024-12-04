Premier Miton profits fall 22% as chair advocates for return of active management

AUM jumps by 9%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Premier Miton’s adjusted profits before tax fell by 22% year-on-year to £12.2m, while its assets under management increased 9% for the year.

According to its full year results published today (4 December), Premier Miton's adjusted profits for the 12 months to 30 September 2024 fell from £15.7m to £12.2m, representing a 22% decline, still above economists' expectations by 2%, according to Peel Hunt.  During the same period, the company's AUM jumped by 9% from £9.8bn to £10.7bn, a figure that has since increased to £10.9bn, as of 30 November.  The firm also managed to curb its outflows over the course of the year, from over £1.1bn in 2023 to £318m. Premier Miton's chair Robert Colthorpe noted the asset manager's 2024 resu...

