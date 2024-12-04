Premier Miton profits fall 22% as chair advocates for return of active management

According to its full year results published today (4 December), Premier Miton's adjusted profits for the 12 months to 30 September 2024 fell from £15.7m to £12.2m, representing a 22% decline, still above economists' expectations by 2%, according to Peel Hunt. During the same period, the company's AUM jumped by 9% from £9.8bn to £10.7bn, a figure that has since increased to £10.9bn, as of 30 November. The firm also managed to curb its outflows over the course of the year, from over £1.1bn in 2023 to £318m. Premier Miton's chair Robert Colthorpe noted the asset manager's 2024 resu...