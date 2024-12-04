No trade-off between AI and workers as investors call for greater focus on upskilling

Sorin Dojan
Investors are calling for companies to invest in artificial intelligence alongside their workforce, a PwC survey published today (4 December) found.

According to the PwC 2024 Global Investor survey, 74% of investors argued businesses should "invest in or cover to invest in upskilling their workforce" alongside AI, as 32% said the technology would lead to an increase of 5% or more in headcount numbers, similar to the levels of those who forecasted little to no change in hiring figures (31%). The latest findings came in the context of AI gaining traction across industries, including in the financial services sector, where three-quarters of UK firms are already using the technology, recent research by the Bank of England and Financial C...

