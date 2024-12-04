GAM hires Steven Williams as head of UK and Channel Island distribution

GAM Investments has named Steven Williams head of distribution for the UK and Channel Islands.
He will lead the sales team to drive new business growth, manage relationships with GAM's key clients and will report to global head of client solutions Rossen Djounov. Williams was previously at Amundi Asset Management, where he spent five and a half years driving active fund sales in the UK. Prior to that, he was head of fund sales for the UK and Middle East at Alquity Investment Management. GAM Star Continental European Equity fund stripped of Square Mile rating amid Niall Gallagher departure He said GAM was a "hidden gem" due to its "compelling product set", specialist expertis...
