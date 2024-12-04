GAM hires Steven Williams as head of UK and Channel Island distribution

Joins from Amundi Asset Management

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

GAM Investments has named Steven Williams head of distribution for the UK and Channel Islands.

He will lead the sales team to drive new business growth, manage relationships with GAM's key clients and will report to global head of client solutions Rossen Djounov. Williams was previously at Amundi Asset Management, where he spent five and a half years driving active fund sales in the UK. Prior to that, he was head of fund sales for the UK and Middle East at Alquity Investment Management. GAM Star Continental European Equity fund stripped of Square Mile rating amid Niall Gallagher departure He said GAM was a "hidden gem" due to its "compelling product set", specialist expertis...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

L&G asset management arm becomes latest to distance itself from SDR labels

PRS REIT in 'active discussions' to sell investment trust

More on People moves

JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income manager Ayaz Ebrahim steps down following company promotion
People moves

JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income manager Ayaz Ebrahim steps down following company promotion

Ayaz Ebrahim

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 04 December 2024 • 1 min read
GAM hires Steven Williams as head of UK and Channel Island distribution
People moves

GAM hires Steven Williams as head of UK and Channel Island distribution

Joins from Amundi Asset Management

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 04 December 2024 • 1 min read
Gresham House appoints Hyewon Kong as sustainable investment director
People moves

Gresham House appoints Hyewon Kong as sustainable investment director

Over 20 years in sustainable investment

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 02 December 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot