Schroders and Baillie Gifford make deadline day moves for SDR labels

Baillie Gifford's and Schroders' decisions coincides with the deadline for the SDR naming and marketing rules today (2 December), while asset managers that filed a request to adopt one of the FCA's four labels before October 2024 will have until 2 April 2025 to comply. The ‘Sustainability Impact' label will be taken up by the Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund and a pair of Schroders strategies: the Schroders Capital Real Estate Impact fund and the Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust, both of which had already revealed their intention to adopt the label. Schroder and Victory Hill beco...